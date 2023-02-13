Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

