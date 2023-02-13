Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Tobam purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,856. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.88.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

