Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Semtech worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

