Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Belden Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDC opened at $88.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

