Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,103,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE STC opened at $46.44 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $70.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

