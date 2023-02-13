Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 148,940 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 82,744.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,940 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of CVR Energy worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,200.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 904,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 488,647 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.