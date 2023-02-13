Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36,275.18

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00424820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,094.61 or 0.28140843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hidigital btc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.