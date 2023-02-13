HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.81. 63,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 351,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

HEXO Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$76.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

