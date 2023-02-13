HEX (HEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.85 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $26.09 billion and approximately $11.85 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00424491 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.43 or 0.28119085 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars.
