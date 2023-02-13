Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.16. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$11.20 and a 1 year high of C$18.10. The stock has a market cap of C$447.08 million and a PE ratio of 19.70.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

