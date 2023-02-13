Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.86. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Hennessy Advisors worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

