Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.6 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.03 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

