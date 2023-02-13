Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 379,550 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.71% of Forestar Group worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth $259,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

NYSE:FOR opened at $14.43 on Monday. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $718.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

