Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 66,706 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,706 shares during the period. American Vanguard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 6.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in American Vanguard by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Up 2.9 %

AVD opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.92. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

About American Vanguard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.