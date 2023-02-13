Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 66,573 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,573 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $30.10 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

