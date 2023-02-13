Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,289 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $151.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $231.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

