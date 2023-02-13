Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.94% of Consolidated Water worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

