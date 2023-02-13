Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

SWKS stock opened at $119.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.