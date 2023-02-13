Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 12,916 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $126.23 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.