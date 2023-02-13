Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,600.0 days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

See Also

