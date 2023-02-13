Head-To-Head Contrast: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) vs. CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -50.74% -48.43% Annexon N/A -67.32% -54.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CohBar and Annexon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A N/A -$15.48 million ($4.12) -0.51 Annexon N/A N/A -$130.32 million ($3.36) -1.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Annexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CohBar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.2% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of CohBar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Annexon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CohBar and Annexon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Annexon 0 0 4 0 3.00

Annexon has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 186.05%. Given Annexon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than CohBar.

Risk & Volatility

CohBar has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annexon has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc. engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barré syndrome; Phase II trial in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; and Phase II clinical trial for Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX009 that is in Phase Ib trial in patients with lupus nephritis; and ANX007, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with geographic atrophy. In addition, it develops ANX105, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting neurodegenerative indications; and ANX1502, an investigational oral small molecule for the treatment of certain autoimmune indications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

