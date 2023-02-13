Head-To-Head Analysis: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) and The Competition

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Greystone Housing Impact Investors to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95% Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors -43.60% 6.92% 0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $68.50 million $38.10 million 6.58 Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors $4.96 billion $816.93 million -2.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ competitors have a beta of 6.39, meaning that their average stock price is 539% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors 267 1189 1713 67 2.49

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors competitors beat Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.