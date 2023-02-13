Head to Head Analysis: Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) versus Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) and Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Aareal Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aareal Bank and Atrium Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aareal Bank N/A N/A N/A Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aareal Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atrium Mortgage Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aareal Bank and Atrium Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atrium Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.30%. Given Atrium Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atrium Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Aareal Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aareal Bank and Atrium Mortgage Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aareal Bank N/A N/A N/A $5.14 6.22 Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.77 10.88

Aareal Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrium Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Aareal Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Atrium Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Aareal Bank pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atrium Mortgage Investment pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Atrium Mortgage Investment beats Aareal Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, residential properties, and student housing. This segment also provides deposits, registered and bearer Pfandbriefe, promissory note loans, medium-term notes, debt securities, private placements, other bonds and subordinated issues, mortgage Pfandbriefe, and public sector Pfandbriefe. The Banking & Digital solutions segment offers various services and products for the housing, commercial property, and energy and waste disposal industries. Its services include specialized banking, payment systems, and optimized business processes. The Aareon segment provides IT systems consultancy and related advisory services, enterprise resource planning systems, software solutions, hosting and software as a service, and in-house services. Aareal Bank AG was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions. The company was founded by Robert G. Goodall on July 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

