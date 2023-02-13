HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $285.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.62 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average is $224.99.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

