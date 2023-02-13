HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,326 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $389,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after buying an additional 272,938 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,344,000 after buying an additional 238,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.56. 232,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,500. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

