HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.