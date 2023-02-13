Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.20.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $805,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.