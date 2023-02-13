Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $39.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

