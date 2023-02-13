H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.44 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

