GYEN (GYEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $147,425.35

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.65 million and approximately $147,425.35 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00423487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,074.41 or 0.28052571 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

