Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $557,263.38 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

