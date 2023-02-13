Grin (GRIN) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $779,321.71 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,834.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00417660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00717049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00567562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.