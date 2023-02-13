Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a growth of 291.1% from the January 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,799.0 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of GRGSF remained flat at $7.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRGSF. Danske lowered Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.