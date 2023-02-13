Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Cutera worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $184,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after buying an additional 1,015,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after buying an additional 478,832 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 19,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,422,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

