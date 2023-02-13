Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 895 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $476,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.