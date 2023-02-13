Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 890 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

PEP opened at $176.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

