Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.37.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

