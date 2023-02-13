Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LIT opened at $68.12 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.