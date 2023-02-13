Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $3.93 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10,753.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 419,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

