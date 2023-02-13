Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,664 shares of company stock valued at $30,814,048.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

