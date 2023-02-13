Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

