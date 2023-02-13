Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,025 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.03.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

