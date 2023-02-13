Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Generac worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

