Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 3,275 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Devon Energy Profile

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $63.54 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

