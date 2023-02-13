Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Graph Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of REGRF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 64,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,325. Graph Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About Graph Blockchain
