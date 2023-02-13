Grand Central Investment Group Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grand Central Investment Group lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.