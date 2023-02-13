Grand Central Investment Group Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grand Central Investment Group cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

