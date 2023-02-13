Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Up 131.8% in January

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the January 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.14 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

