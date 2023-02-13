Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Up 131.8% in January

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the January 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.14 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
