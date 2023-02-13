Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) versus InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Financial Survey

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grab and InterCloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.05 billion 11.83 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 2 3 7 0 2.42 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grab and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $4.14, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab beats InterCloud Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About InterCloud Systems

(Get Rating)

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. Its cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

