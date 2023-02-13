Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.