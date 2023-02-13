Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.96.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
